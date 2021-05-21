ERA Singapore Participates in Singapore Property Show 2021, the nation's largest virtual real estate show

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 May 2021 - The Singapore Property Show (SPS) is back from 13 to 30 May 2021 for a bigger edition this year! SPS 2021 will offer more than 25 of the latest launched private property projects for sale through a fully digital experience, in a collaboration between Mediacorp, 99.co, and an expanded slate of leading real estate agencies including ERA Singapore.

Potential buyers and investors can look forward to narrated tours of virtual show flats and webinars by real estate experts at SPS 2021, as the property industry continues to adapt to shifting consumer preferences for virtual viewings and digital transactions. This follows the success of last year's show, which saw total engagement exceeding 1.78M users over four weekends [1].

ERA's top management and industry frontrunners will offer insider tips and insights on real estate trends through a comprehensive series of webinars, while Mediacorp will amplify public awareness and engagement through publicity across its extensive multiplatform network. 99.co, the host portal, will showcase selected developments via virtual tours and webinar signups on its portal.

Over two consecutive weekends starting 22 May, a series of 40 webinars will be helmed by an expansive network of industry experts. These webinars will walk attendees through virtual open houses and cover wide-ranging topics of interest to home buyers and property investors, with highlights as follows:

Date & Time Topics 22 May | Saturday | 11.30am Maximising Home Ownership with the Right Investment Mindset By Kevin Lim, Chief Agency Director of ERA Singapore 22 May | Saturday | 4.30pm Golden Opportunity to Own Riverfront Living By Zac Huang, Advisory Group Division Director of ERA Singapore 23 May | Sunday | 11.30am Increasing Your Wealth Through Property Investment By Jack Chua, Chief Executive Officer of ERA Singapore 23 May | Sunday | 1pm 3-step Framework to Design Your Real Estate Roadmap By Eugene Koh, Advisory Group Division Director of ERA Singapore 23 May | Sunday | 4.30pm 5 Factors to Consider Before Buying An Investment Propery By Neo Chee Seng, Executive Group Division Director of ERA Singapore 23 May | Sunday | 5pm Panel Discussion: Primary School Priority Admission With Chris Chen, Advisory Group Division Director of ERA Singapore 29 May | Saturday | 1.30pm The New Rich Luxury Home Buying Trend By Kevin Lim, Chief Agency Director of ERA Singapore 30 May | Sunday | 10.30am Asset Acceleration By James Poh, Senior Division Director of ERA Singapore 30 May | Sunday | 1pm 5 Growth Opportunity Trends in the West Region By Alex Lim, Advisory Group Division Director of ERA Singapore 30 May | Sunday | 3pm Panel Discussion: Owning Multiple Homes: Far-fetched Dream or Achievable Goal? With Ryner Koh, Advisory Group Division Director of ERA Singapore

Property hunters may also sign up for virtual or live tours of selected developments. All SPS 2021 project listings will include virtual tours of online show flats, with voiceover introducing viewers to notable features of the units. As viewers navigate the virtual unit, their locations within the unit will be continually updated on a "smart" floor plan at the corner of their screens.

Instant mortgage calculators will provide property seekers with an immediate indication of the financial considerations for their unit of choice.

99.co Chief Executive Officer Darius Cheung said: "We had overwhelming demand from both consumers and exhibitors last year and it's clear that online exhibition is the default way to go moving forward – enabling home seekers to learn and explore conveniently and safely at home. This year's show is bigger and better and is the place to go for consumers looking to buy a home!"

Mediacorp Chief Commercial and Digital Officer Parminder Singh said: "We are thrilled to be working with a larger pool of like-minded partners in reshaping the property-buying experience in Singapore this year. By leveraging our wide omnichannel network, Mediacorp will be able to ramp up public awareness of the show and offer partners unprecedented access to untapped audiences. In the process, we hope to do our part to empower consumers in making informed decisions in their property purchases, promote digitalisation of the real estate ecosystem and boost economic activity in the property sector."

ERA Singapore Chief Executive Officer Jack Chua said: "Our commitment to being the best in our professional service aligns with the enlarged vision of the Singapore Property Show. Homebuyers can now look forward to a higher level of real estate advisory; and we hope consumers can also enjoy an elevated virtual home buying experience via our digital tech tools, such as iERA Robo Advisor and RealtyWatch by ERA, whichhave enabled ERA trusted advisers in their digital engagements with our customers throughout this pandemic."

Sign up for weekly webinars and live or virtual property tours by visiting http://bit.ly/ERASPS2021

[1] Source: Google Analytics and Facebook. Period considered: 10 October to 1 November 2020.





About ERA Singapore

ERA Singapore is the largest international agency in Singapore and has been setting and redefining industry standards through the pioneering of real estate concepts, technologies, initiatives and services since its inception in 1982.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of SGX Mainboard Listed APAC Realty Limited, ERA Asia Pacific has a vast network of offices with over 18,000 trusted professionals across 10 countries: Singapore, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

In Singapore, we have over 8,000 associates providing a diverse range of professional services and solutions for: Private and HDB residential resale, residential leasing, project marketing, commercial and industrial, property management, auction, valuation and research.

Through Ultimate Agent Training Programme, a series of specially-curated training courses developed for ERA teammates, they are able to revolutionise their skills, equip themselves with the latest trends and insights of the property market, and stay ahead of the competition. With close to four decades of experience, extensive network and innovative technological tools, the company has secured innumerable dream homes for its customers in Singapore and around the world.

Recent accolades are testaments to the company's diligence - ERA Singapore was the first and only agency awarded the 5-Star Best Real Estate Agency (Single Office) in Singapore by Asia Pacific Property Awards; Singapore's Most Trusted Brands by Asia Reader's Digest; Top Property Agency by Influential Brands; Most Innovative Real Estate Agency by SBR Listed Companies Awards; Favourite Real Estate Agent (Gold) Award by Expat Living Readers' Choice Awards; Marketing Agency Excellence Award at EdgeProp Singapore Excellence Awards; and Best Luxury Real Estate Brokerage in Singapore by Luxury Lifestyle Awards. For more information, visit https://www.era.com.sg

ERA Realty Network Pte Ltd

Estate Agent License No. L3002382K

450 Lor 6 Toa Payoh

#03-01 ERA APAC Centre

Singapore 319394





#ERASingapore