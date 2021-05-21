Alexa
European Parliament votes to put China investment deal on ice

Motion also stresses Taiwan trade deals ‘should not be held hostage to the suspension of the CAI ratification’

  194
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/21 12:10
EU, China flags (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The European Parliament voted to freeze the ratification of a China investment deal on Thursday (May 20) over Chinese sanctions leveled against five EU lawmakers.

The Parliament overwhelmingly approved a joint resolution with 599 votes in favor, 30 votes against, and 58 abstentions. The motion represents another obstacle for the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) that European leaders reached with Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping (習近平) less than five months ago, Euronews reported.

The deal, which took seven years of negotiating, was meant to increase market access and ensure fair treatment for European investors and companies operating in China. The CAI attempts to create a more level playing field and has provisions on state-owned enterprises and subsidies, according to the report.

The CAI was quickly panned for not having enough commitments on labor rights, especially forced Uyghur labor in Xinjiang. On March 22, the EU imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity believed to be connected with human rights violations against Uyghurs.

Beijing responded by imposing sanctions on 10 European individuals, including five Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), and four entities, of which the Parliament’s subcommittee on human rights was included. China also blacklisted officials from the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

MEPs say any talk around the CAI “has justifiably been frozen because of the Chinese sanctions” and refuses to open debate with them in place, Euronews said. Parliament “considers the sanctions to be part of an effort to police speech about China worldwide and to determine what kind of speech and discussions would be allowed globally, and see this effort as part of a totalitarian threat.”

Lawmakers used the opportunity to push the European Commission, which is the main negotiator of the deal, to “improve the protection of human rights and support for civil society in China.” It also stressed that other trade and investment deals with regional partners, such as Taiwan, “should not be held hostage to the suspension of the CAI ratification.”

In response to the resolution, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the CAI is a “win-win” for both sides and asked for “positive efforts” toward an early ratification.
