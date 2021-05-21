Alexa
Taiwan's export orders surge for 14th straight month

Export orders hit US$54.93 billion in April, up 43% from last year

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/21 12:44
Taiwan's export orders total US$54.93 billion in April.

Taiwan's export orders total US$54.93 billion in April. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan's export orders increased for the 14th consecutive month in April on the back of sustained global demand for technology products, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Thursday (May 20).

Overseas orders received by Taiwan companies in April grew 42.6 percent from a year earlier to hit US$54.93 billion, a historical high for the month, according to MOEA statistics. Orders for information and communication technology products rose to US$15.46 billion, while those for optical products increased to US$2.49 billion.

The ministry said the emergence of work-from-home, gradual recovery of the global economy, and robust demand for semiconductors in laptops and automobiles have all contributed to growth in Taiwan’s export orders.

Although the MOEA is optimistic about Taiwan's export outlook, it pointed out that a recent surge in local COVID-19 cases in the country remains a major uncertainty. It urged citizens to avoid unnecessary journeys to curb the spread of the disease and lower the impact of the pandemic to local manufacturers.
