Full list of free COVID testing sites in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, a number of cities and counties have set up free testing stations to streamline the process of screening for the virus.

However, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) stressed that only persons who have come into contact with confirmed cases or are experiencing suspected symptoms of the coronavirus should undergo testing. In order to avoid wasting resources, the CECC advises those who have not come in contact with COVID cases and do not have a high fever or noticeable symptoms not to get tested.

Many of the testing stations implement PCR tests, which take about one to two days to obtain results. In the case of rapid-screening stations, antigen tests are provided, which get results within 10 to 15 minutes — but be advised that these are not as accurate as PCR tests.

The following is a list compiled by CNA of cities and counties where free COVID-19 testing is available:

Taipei

Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch

Taipei City Hospital Zhongxing Branch

West Garden Hospital

Bopiliao Historic Block

Qingcao Square

New Taipei

New Taipei City Hospital Banqiao Branch

Lo-Sheng Sanatorium and Hospital

Yonghe Cardinal Tien Hospital

Xindian Cardianl Tien Hospital

Tucheng Municipal Hospital

Fu Jen Catholic University Hospital

Taoyuan

Zhongzheng Park

Longtan Administrative Park (not yet operating)

Taoyuan City Stadium Parking Lot

Yangmei District (location and opening date not yet determined)

Hsinchu

Hsinchu Armed Force Hospital Parking Lot (Not yet operating)

Yilan

National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University Hospital Parking Lot

Camillian Saint Mary's Hospital Luodong

Taichung

Feng Yuan Hospital

Taichung Tzu Chi Hospital

Tungs' Taichung Metro Harbor Hospital

Kuang Tien General Hospital

Taichung Armed Forces General Hospital

Taichung Veterans General Hospital

China Medical University Hospital Taichung

Chung Shan Medical University Hospital

Taichung Hospital, Ministry of Health and Welfare

Cheng Ching Hospital Chung Kang Branch

Nantou

Nantou Christian Hospital

Puli Christian Hospital

Yumin Hospital

Chu Shang Show Chwan Hospital

Changhua

Longshui Temple

Changhua Hospital, Ministry of Health and Welfare

Yunlin

National Taiwan University Hospital Yunlin Branch

St. Joseph's Hospital

China Medical University Beigang Hospital

Tainan

Yongkang District Health Station

Annan District Health Station

Anding District Health Station

Yanshuei District Health STation

East District Health Station

Hualien