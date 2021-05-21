Full list of free COVID testing sites in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, a number of cities and counties have set up free testing stations to streamline the process of screening for the virus.
However, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) stressed that only persons who have come into contact with confirmed cases or are experiencing suspected symptoms of the coronavirus should undergo testing. In order to avoid wasting resources, the CECC advises those who have not come in contact with COVID cases and do not have a high fever or noticeable symptoms not to get tested.
Many of the testing stations implement PCR tests, which take about one to two days to obtain results. In the case of rapid-screening stations, antigen tests are provided, which get results within 10 to 15 minutes — but be advised that these are not as accurate as PCR tests.
The following is a list compiled by CNA of cities and counties where free COVID-19 testing is available:
Taipei
- Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch
- Taipei City Hospital Zhongxing Branch
- West Garden Hospital
- Bopiliao Historic Block
- Qingcao Square
New Taipei
- New Taipei City Hospital Banqiao Branch
- Lo-Sheng Sanatorium and Hospital
- Yonghe Cardinal Tien Hospital
- Xindian Cardianl Tien Hospital
- Tucheng Municipal Hospital
- Fu Jen Catholic University Hospital
Taoyuan
- Zhongzheng Park
- Longtan Administrative Park (not yet operating)
- Taoyuan City Stadium Parking Lot
- Yangmei District (location and opening date not yet determined)
Hsinchu
- Hsinchu Armed Force Hospital Parking Lot (Not yet operating)
Yilan
- National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University Hospital Parking Lot
- Camillian Saint Mary's Hospital Luodong
Taichung
- Feng Yuan Hospital
- Taichung Tzu Chi Hospital
- Tungs' Taichung Metro Harbor Hospital
- Kuang Tien General Hospital
- Taichung Armed Forces General Hospital
- Taichung Veterans General Hospital
- China Medical University Hospital Taichung
- Chung Shan Medical University Hospital
- Taichung Hospital, Ministry of Health and Welfare
- Cheng Ching Hospital Chung Kang Branch
Nantou
- Nantou Christian Hospital
- Puli Christian Hospital
- Yumin Hospital
- Chu Shang Show Chwan Hospital
Changhua
- Longshui Temple
- Changhua Hospital, Ministry of Health and Welfare
Yunlin
- National Taiwan University Hospital Yunlin Branch
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- China Medical University Beigang Hospital
Tainan
- Yongkang District Health Station
- Annan District Health Station
- Anding District Health Station
- Yanshuei District Health STation
- East District Health Station
Hualien
- Hulien Tzu Chi Hospital
- Mennonite Christian Hospital
- Ministry of Health and Welfare, Hualien Hospital
- Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital