Taiwan suspends all shareholder meetings through June due to COVID

TSMC, Foxconn among companies affected by full-scale suspension

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/21 11:13
Financial Supervisory Commission suspends all shareholder meetings in Taiwan through June. 

Financial Supervisory Commission suspends all shareholder meetings in Taiwan through June.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese regulators announced Thursday (May 20) that all shareholders' meetings of public companies will be suspended nationwide from May 24 through June 30 due to a recent surge in local COVID-19 cases.

With the busiest period for annual shareholder meetings coming up, this first-ever full-scale suspension will affect 1,931 companies, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Foxconn Technology Group. The two corporations were set to hold their general meetings on June 8 and June 23, respectively.

United Microelectronics Corp., MediaTek Inc., and China Steel Corporation are also affected, as they had scheduled their meetings for June.

Although the Securities and Exchange Act requires listed companies to hold their shareholder meetings by the end of June, the Financial Supervisory Commission said the rule will not apply this year. It said affected companies should reschedule their meetings for July or August and notify shareholders of the new dates.

The Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation, the country's central securities depository has advised investors to attend shareholder meetings online and cast their votes through its e-voting platform stockvote, its e-depository app, or stock trading apps developed by their brokerages.
