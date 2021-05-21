Markets in northern Taiwan suspend dine-in services due to COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei and New Taipei City Governments on Thursday (May 21) announced that vendors at traditional markets and night markets can now only provide take-out and delivery services.

Additionally, three convenience store chains and one supermarket said they have stopped selling cooked food in line with Central Epidemic Command Center epidemic prevention measures.

In response to the recent surge in local COVID-19 cases, the twin cities said food vendors working in these markets are now prohibited from accepting dine-in customers and can only provide takeout or delivery, CNA reported.

The Central Region Office of the Ministry of Economic Affairs said it has sent letters to local governments suggesting that 110 traditional markets and night markets limit their operations to take-out or delivery. It has also advised the markets to implement epidemic prevention measures, such as reducing the number of entrances and exits, controlling the flow of people, carrying out routine disinfection, checking visitors' temperatures, and enforcing the face mask mandate.

Meanwhile, conveniences store and supermarket chains have said they have suspended dining-in and the sale of cooked food. PX Mart stated that after Level 3 alert restrictions were imposed nationwide, all of its stores closed their seating areas, suspended sales of cooked goods in self-service areas, closed public restrooms, and stopped offering food samples.

Family Mart stated that after the COVID-19 alert was raised to Level 3 in the twin cities, it had stopped selling self-service deli products. After the Level 3 alert went nationwide, it expanded the measure to all of its stores in Taiwan.

Hi-Life said that it suspended sales of hot dogs, grilled items, and oden at all of its Taiwan stores on May 18. The chain added that as of May 21, it is also no longer selling tea eggs or steamed foods.

OK Mart said it had halted the sale of cooked food in Taipei and New Taipei on May 17 and expanded the measure to all of its branches nationwide on May 19.