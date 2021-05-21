Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Over 1,000 retired medical workers in Taiwan sign up for battle against COVID

New workers to be responsible for patients with minor or no symptoms

  1749
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/21 10:20
(Taipei City Government image)

(Taipei City Government image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 1,000 retired medical workers have answered Taipei’s call and registered to fight on the frontline against COVID-19.

Surgeon-turned-Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Wednesday (May 19) called on retired physicians and nurses to help combat the pandemic as hospitals around the capital come under strain due to the rapid rise in local cases. In less than one day, 1,121 personnel have joined the cause.

The recruitment drive will see medical workers trained before they are dispatched to help care for and monitor the health of residents who test positive for the novel virus. They will be paid NT$5,000 (US$179) for every eight hours worked, reported TVBS.

According to the city’s protocols, asymptomatic patients and those with minor symptoms will be tended to in centralized quarantine centers or dedicated COVID hotels. To ensure the best use of resources, only those in severe conditions will be transferred to hospitals.

Currently, the ratio of medical staff to patients is 1:15-20 at Taipei’s COVID hotels and 1:30 at quarantine centers, CNA quoted Huang Tsun-cheng (黃遵誠), deputy superintendent of Taipei City Hospital, as saying.

Taipei and New Taipei have been hotspots in Taiwan's worst-ever outbreak, the first to see large-scale community spread. For six days in a row, the country has recorded over 100 cases, the majority occurring in Greater Taipei.

Taiwan has reported total 2,825 COVID cases as of May 21 compared to 1,199 on May 10.
coronavirus
COVID
COVID-19
pandemic
hospitals
hotels
quarantine centers
patients
medical workers
Taipei

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
2021/05/20 21:23
604 people fined for mask violations in Taiwan's Kaohsiung in 2 days
604 people fined for mask violations in Taiwan's Kaohsiung in 2 days
2021/05/20 20:42
New vegetable boxes available for delivery in Taiwan
New vegetable boxes available for delivery in Taiwan
2021/05/20 19:20
Penghu tourism takes big hit amid pandemic in Taiwan
Penghu tourism takes big hit amid pandemic in Taiwan
2021/05/20 18:16
5 hospitals in Taiwan report internal COVID infections
5 hospitals in Taiwan report internal COVID infections
2021/05/20 18:08

Updated : 2021-05-21 14:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan social distancing app now has English version
Taiwan social distancing app now has English version
Taiwan’s TSMC claims breakthrough on 1nm chips
Taiwan’s TSMC claims breakthrough on 1nm chips
Taiwan launches new QR code for real-name registration system
Taiwan launches new QR code for real-name registration system
New Taipei to penalize 206 residents for going maskless
New Taipei to penalize 206 residents for going maskless