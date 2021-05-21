Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chinese plan to build fishing harbor by Sierra Leone rainforest comes to light

Project involving forced land acquisitions hidden by government until social media storm

  163
By Martin Greene, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/21 09:07
Black Johnson Beach (Twitter, Visit Sierra Leone photo)

Black Johnson Beach (Twitter, Visit Sierra Leone photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A proposed industrial fishing harbor in Sierra Leone financed by the Chinese government has raised intense objections over the murkiness of the deal as well as its potential environmental and social impact.

A US$55 million “grant” is set to be offered in exchange for 100 hectares of the West African nation’s “land equity” on Black Johnson Beach and the adjacent Western Area Peninsula national park. The Sierra Leone government owns about half the land required for the deal, while it is amassing the other half through the forced acquisition of local residents’ property, for which it has set aside US$1.34 million in compensation.

Local landowner-turned-activist James Tonner, who is campaigning against the deal, said that number is about 30 times below the market value of the real estate, per The Guardian. He added that the area is known as "Whale Bay," as dolphins and whales can be spotted there.

In addition to being home to several endangered species, including pangolins, the soon-to-be requisitioned area provides 70 percent of Sierra Leone’s seafood, which is mostly caught by local fishermen. The project “will wipe out the local fish people live on,” Tonner said.

After complaints began to take off on social media, the Sierra Leone government stepped in to confirm that there was in fact such a project in the works. However, the authorities said it would not be a “fish mill” but rather a harbor for international fishing vessels that would also contain a “waste management component” to “recycle marine and other waste into useful products."

Two NGOs in Sierra Leone are currently demanding to see impact assessments of the project and a copy of the grant deal. None of this has yet been provided.

Tonner is hopeful. The land acquisitions may be unconstitutional in Sierra Leone, as it remains unclear whether they serve the public interest.

Robert Bessling, CEO of political risk consultancy Pangea-Risk, noted that the deal's opacity was “raising concerns over political corruption and could subject it to potential parliamentary probing,” per CNBC.

On the government end, Sierra Leone Minister of Fisheries Emma Kowa Jalloh said in a press release that the country has been “yearning for a Fish Harbour since the early 1970s” and that the Chinese grant has finally made this possible.

“For technical reasons, Black Johnson was the most suitable place for the construction of the facility,” she added.
Sierra Leone
China
fishing
Emma Kowa Jalloh
James Tonner
environment

RELATED ARTICLES

End new oil, gas and coal funding to reach net zero, says IEA
End new oil, gas and coal funding to reach net zero, says IEA
2021/05/20 18:00
NextGen CEO 'cautiously optimistic' about Taiwan's future
NextGen CEO 'cautiously optimistic' about Taiwan's future
2021/05/20 17:40
Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomes German party’s removal of ‘one-China’ policy
Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomes German party’s removal of ‘one-China’ policy
2021/05/20 13:55
European Parliament to vote on freezing China investment deal
European Parliament to vote on freezing China investment deal
2021/05/20 13:05
Honduras warns Taiwan of diplomatic fallout over vaccine shortage: FT
Honduras warns Taiwan of diplomatic fallout over vaccine shortage: FT
2021/05/19 17:16

Updated : 2021-05-21 09:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan social distancing app now has English version
Taiwan social distancing app now has English version
Taiwan’s TSMC claims breakthrough on 1nm chips
Taiwan’s TSMC claims breakthrough on 1nm chips
Taiwan launches new QR code for real-name registration system
Taiwan launches new QR code for real-name registration system
New Taipei to penalize 206 residents for going maskless
New Taipei to penalize 206 residents for going maskless