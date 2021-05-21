Chinese plan to build fishing harbor by Sierra Leone rainforest comes to light

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A proposed industrial fishing harbor in Sierra Leone financed by the Chinese government has raised intense objections over the murkiness of the deal as well as its potential environmental and social impact.

A US$55 million “grant” is set to be offered in exchange for 100 hectares of the West African nation’s “land equity” on Black Johnson Beach and the adjacent Western Area Peninsula national park. The Sierra Leone government owns about half the land required for the deal, while it is amassing the other half through the forced acquisition of local residents’ property, for which it has set aside US$1.34 million in compensation.

Local landowner-turned-activist James Tonner, who is campaigning against the deal, said that number is about 30 times below the market value of the real estate, per The Guardian. He added that the area is known as "Whale Bay," as dolphins and whales can be spotted there.

In addition to being home to several endangered species, including pangolins, the soon-to-be requisitioned area provides 70 percent of Sierra Leone’s seafood, which is mostly caught by local fishermen. The project “will wipe out the local fish people live on,” Tonner said.

After complaints began to take off on social media, the Sierra Leone government stepped in to confirm that there was in fact such a project in the works. However, the authorities said it would not be a “fish mill” but rather a harbor for international fishing vessels that would also contain a “waste management component” to “recycle marine and other waste into useful products."

Two NGOs in Sierra Leone are currently demanding to see impact assessments of the project and a copy of the grant deal. None of this has yet been provided.

Tonner is hopeful. The land acquisitions may be unconstitutional in Sierra Leone, as it remains unclear whether they serve the public interest.

Robert Bessling, CEO of political risk consultancy Pangea-Risk, noted that the deal's opacity was “raising concerns over political corruption and could subject it to potential parliamentary probing,” per CNBC.

On the government end, Sierra Leone Minister of Fisheries Emma Kowa Jalloh said in a press release that the country has been “yearning for a Fish Harbour since the early 1970s” and that the Chinese grant has finally made this possible.

“For technical reasons, Black Johnson was the most suitable place for the construction of the facility,” she added.