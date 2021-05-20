Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

604 people fined for mask violations in Taiwan's Kaohsiung in 2 days

Karaoke establishment operating illegally sees power, water cut

  361
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/20 20:42
Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 604 people were issued tickets for not wearing masks in Kaohsiung in less than two days, following a nationwide Level 3 COVID-19 alert that mandates mask wearing in public.

According to Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), from Wednesday (May 19) to Thursday at noon, various city government departments issued a total of 633 tickets to people violating epidemic prevention measures and related regulations, of which 604 were cases of people in public without masks.

He added that city police found a karaoke establishment in Sanmin District to be operating Wednesday night in violation of regulations. Police then notified other authorities, who quickly cut off power and water to the business.

The city government has a zero-tolerance policy for high-risk entertainment facilities operating in violation of pandemic guidelines, the mayor said.
Chen Chi-mai
Kaohsiung
COVID-19
entertainment facilities
Sanmin District
masks
pandemic
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomes German party’s removal of ‘one-China’ policy
Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomes German party’s removal of ‘one-China’ policy
2021/05/20 13:55
Biden praises Coast Guard agreement with Taiwan
Biden praises Coast Guard agreement with Taiwan
2021/05/20 13:51
ER doctor in New Taipei's Sijhih Cathay General Hospital COVID-positive
ER doctor in New Taipei's Sijhih Cathay General Hospital COVID-positive
2021/05/20 13:11
European Parliament to vote on freezing China investment deal
European Parliament to vote on freezing China investment deal
2021/05/20 13:05
Taiwan’s Hsinchu more concerned about pandemic than water shortage
Taiwan’s Hsinchu more concerned about pandemic than water shortage
2021/05/20 12:38

Updated : 2021-05-20 22:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine
Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine