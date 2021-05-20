604 people fined for mask violations in Taiwan's Kaohsiung in 2 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 604 people were issued tickets for not wearing masks in Kaohsiung in less than two days, following a nationwide Level 3 COVID-19 alert that mandates mask wearing in public.

According to Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), from Wednesday (May 19) to Thursday at noon, various city government departments issued a total of 633 tickets to people violating epidemic prevention measures and related regulations, of which 604 were cases of people in public without masks.

He added that city police found a karaoke establishment in Sanmin District to be operating Wednesday night in violation of regulations. Police then notified other authorities, who quickly cut off power and water to the business.

The city government has a zero-tolerance policy for high-risk entertainment facilities operating in violation of pandemic guidelines, the mayor said.