Job seekers needlessly discouraged by pandemic: Job bank

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Job bank 104 Corporation is encouraging job hunters to go interview during the pandemic, as there are sufficient job vacancies compared to last year.

With the job-hunting season set to kick off in two weeks, career anxiety is abounding among recent graduates, and many are hesitant to seek jobs amid the recent surge of local COVID-19 cases in Taiwan. Indeed, active job seekers dropped about six percent last week, according to 104 Corporation on Wednesday (May 19).

This year, however, is witnessing a strong job market, with 54 percent growth compared to last May and a record 852,000 jobs available, indicating newcomers to the job market have no need to worry. Only a 1 percent decrease in vacancies was seen from May 3 to 9.

Huang Yu-chun (黃于純), the general manager of the job bank, pointed out that harm to the job market amid the recent case surge has been mitigated by companies implementing measures in the first week of the local outbreak. However, if the situation were to spiral out of control, the job market could see a recession.

The agency suggested that graduates still interview for positions, as some of their competitors may have been deterred by the pandemic. Meanwhile, those who aim to switch jobs should make sure to get an offer before they quit.