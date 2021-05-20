Alexa
Taiwan’s power supply crunch to ease as two generators join operation

Taipower said Wednesday’s power consumption third highest in country’s history

  664
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/20 19:28
The third nuclear power plant at Kenting, Pingtung County

The third nuclear power plant at Kenting, Pingtung County (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The tight power supply in Taiwan, characterized by multiple recent outages, is beginning to ease, as two generators began to operate on Thursday (May 20) following yearly repair, according to state-run Taiwan Power Company (Taipower).

Taipower said electricity usage on Wednesday was the third highest in the country’s history, causing heavy strain. Thursday’s power consumption is expected to have topped Wednesday’s, as temperatures remained high and more people stayed at home due to the recent COVID-19 surge, per UDN.

The two generators are the No. 1 reactor of the third nuclear power plant and the third generator in the coal-fired Linkou Power Plant. The utility provider said both generators will reach their maximum capacity on Friday, significantly easing the power supply crunch.

Taipower said it also has increased electricity purchases from private power plants.
power generators
Linkou Power Plant
coal-fired
Taipower
power outage
power consumption
reactor

Updated : 2021-05-20 22:09 GMT+08:00

