Taiwan’s power supply crunch to ease as two generators join operation

The third nuclear power plant at Kenting, Pingtung County The third nuclear power plant at Kenting, Pingtung County (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The tight power supply in Taiwan, characterized by multiple recent outages, is beginning to ease, as two generators began to operate on Thursday (May 20) following yearly repair, according to state-run Taiwan Power Company (Taipower).

Taipower said electricity usage on Wednesday was the third highest in the country’s history, causing heavy strain. Thursday’s power consumption is expected to have topped Wednesday’s, as temperatures remained high and more people stayed at home due to the recent COVID-19 surge, per UDN.

The two generators are the No. 1 reactor of the third nuclear power plant and the third generator in the coal-fired Linkou Power Plant. The utility provider said both generators will reach their maximum capacity on Friday, significantly easing the power supply crunch.

Taipower said it also has increased electricity purchases from private power plants.