Taiwan’s IC design firm GUC expects record-high profitability in 2021

A partner of TSMC, GUC is dedicated to providing advanced ASIC services

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/20 17:36
(GUC website screenshot) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-based IC design service company Global Unichip Corporation (GUC) gave a rosy outlook for its revenue growth this year at a shareholder meeting on Thursday (May 20).

With its headquarters in the Hsinchu Science Park, GUC provides services including designing application-specific integrated circuits. It posted a revenue of NT$13.57 billion (US$48.5 million) in 2020, growing 27 percent yearly.

Sales last year were driven by a rise in demand for artificial intelligence and 5G applications. Its non-recurring engineering (NRE) business saw 44-percent growth in 2020, reported CNA.

Ken Chen (陳超乾), general manager of GUC, predicted that the company will bring in revenue this year with annual growth hitting another historic high. Shareholders of the company will be paid NT$5 per share as cash dividends.
GUC
ASIC
Global Unichip Corporation

Updated : 2021-05-20 22:09 GMT+08:00

