New vegetable boxes available for delivery in Taiwan

Product has arisen in response to ongoing COVID spike

By Wendy Wu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/20 19:20
Vegetable boxes (Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Corporation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid panic buying sparked by a surge in local COVID-19 infections, agricultural companies in Taiwan have begun to deliver "vegetable boxes" to people's homes.

Vegetable boxes combine leafy vegetables, mushrooms, and root vegetables, as well as fruits. The new products are also helping farmers who bore sustainable losses when schools closed and meal orders were canceled, UDN reported.

Since a Level 2 epidemic alert was imposed on May 11, the sales of farm products have increased by 50 percent, according to The Council of Agriculture (COA). The surge in local cases on May 12 was followed by nearly triple growth in the sales of frozen food products, such as dumplings, spiced pork, and chicken, and products like rice and canned food have seen a 30 percent increase in sales.

To satisfy the demand, COA came up with a shopping platform, Carnival of Farm Products (臺灣農產嘉年華), which gathers 57 online sellers. The platform offers over 30,000 products for sale.

In 2020, online shopping for farm products increased by 21.5 percent, suggesting the rapid development of e-commerce in Taiwan, according to Mirai Business Research Institute.
