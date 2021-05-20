NextGen CEO 'cautiously optimistic' about Taiwan's future

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan NextGen Foundation CEO Chen Kuan-ting (陳冠廷) says he is cautiously optimistic about Taiwan’s future.

Chen told Taiwan News that over the past one to two years, “everything has been moving in the right direction.” though things haven’t always been this way.

He said he was concerned about the sudden rise in populism during Kuomintang (KMT) politician Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) 2018 Kaohsiung mayoral campaign. “I was scared because people said things with no evidence to back them up, and they used lots of slogans without any substance,” he said, referring to Han’s famous catchphrase “Make lots of money” (賺大錢).

Just like during Taiwan’s martial law era, Han fans were fostering an “us versus them” mentality while repeating the same slogans over and over again, Chen said. “Society was very divided.”

However, he said he does not feel that way anymore.

When you look at the different political polls, the once-divided country looks like it is healing, he pointed out, adding that after Han lost the 2020 presidential election, Taiwan seemed eager to embrace the world.

The CEO said Taiwan’s success fighting COVID-1 has given the think tank an opportunity to have social exchanges. Whenever NextGen holds its Global Taipei Dialogue events, there are always participants with different political affiliations, he said.

Chen added that talents from around the world have come to Taiwan for work amid the pandemic.

When asked if he was worried about populism returning to the nation, the CEO said he hopes it doesn’t but that it is possible. He said that think tanks like NextGen have an “obligation and responsibility to stop that.”

Chen said that whenever he is on social media or a television or radio talk show, he tries to promote awareness regarding the dangers of populism. “No matter what opinion you have, one should have a minimum commitment to democracy,” he said.

The CEO mentioned that all social issues must be addressed through the democratic process in order to prevent populism from rising in Taiwan, adding that it is vital to highlight this concept.

In addition, he said Taiwanese need to call out people or institutions that say something factually wrong or spread disinformation. For example, if the KMT had stood up to Han’s baseless claims, things might have turned out differently, Chen said.

Additionally, Chen said some Taiwanese talk show participants portray issues as black and white, such as by always criticizing the KMT but always praising the Democratic Progressive Party. “We need to be more politically inclusive,” the CEO said. “It is extremely important for NGOs and political parties to at least have this consensus.”

Another concern Chen mentioned is the Chinese threat. “They have the capability and intention to hurt us and undermine us,” he noted. Though he said he wishes for dialogue between Taiwan, the U.S., and China without preconditions, he recognizes that there always will be preconditions, making trilateral exchanges very difficult.

He said he is quite pleased with Taiwan’s economic performance and the international attention it has attracted amid the pandemic and that he is still “optimistic but with reserve” about the country's future.