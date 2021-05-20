M1 Now Offers New iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini with 5G in Stunning New Purple

Just as Apple unveiled the new purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, M1 goes full throttle with its official launch. Its exclusive mobile plan promotions and deals ensure all loyal customers get a fully personalised experience, with multiple base plans and mobile add-ons. M1 customers can now order the new iPhone 12 Purple series both online and in-stores.





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 May 2021 - With the reveal of the new purple iPhone 12, M1 Limited sets itself up as one of the first network providers in Singapore to offer the handset. This announcement came just days after Apple unveiled the new stunning colour on April 21. With the official launch having gone live since April 30, 2021, M1 differentiates itself with mobile plan bundles at unbeatable prices. Ardent fans of the brand can now purchase the model in-store, where sales have begun since the 1st of May.









A New Finish to Complement the 5G Experience

Featuring an advanced dual 12MP camera system, A14 Bionic chip, and an edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display with OLED, the new edition iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini purple is beautifully designed and packed with other powerful capabilities, including the 5G experience you've been waiting for.

Unbeatable Mobile Phone Plan Deals

M1 stays true to its promise of delivering mobile plans that offer customers optimal flexibility with the Bespoke Flexi plans for each purple iPhone 12 variant.

Carrying both the purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in all three storage capacities - 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB - customers can get their hands on the latest edition starting from prices as low as $0 upfront payment on bespoke flexi plan. Depending on the model and monthly subscription fee, they can choose their ideal upfront device payment and plan add-ons. M1's mobile plans also give customers the full 5G experience with the 5G Booster Pack that offers additional 25GB on top of their existing plans for just $5/mth.

Cut to the Chase and Embrace Purple with M1

Get the latest Apple release at M1 and enjoy unmatched discounts, bundle deals, and exclusive promotions. Place your orders online or head down to the M1 shops to get your hands on the new purple iPhone 12.





About M1

M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore's first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed line, and fibre offerings to over two million customers.





Since the launch of its commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts – becoming one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore's two nationwide 5G standalone network licences, being the first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, ultra-high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice, and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).





M1's mission is to drive transformation and evolution in Singapore's telecommunications landscape through cutting-edge technology and its made-to-measure offerings. For more information, visit www.m1.com.sg





#M1