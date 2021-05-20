Alexa
CECC mass text warns symptomatic visitors of Taipei's Wanhua to test for COVID

Those with suspected COVID symptoms who spent time in Wanhua District between April 20 and May 19 urged to get tested

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/20 17:06
Wanhua District in Taipei has been listed as high-risk area due to numerous infections. (Google Maps screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is calling for people with respiratory symptoms who visited Taipei's Wanhua District between April 20 and May 19 to get tested for COVID.

The CECC reported 286 local COVID-19 cases Thursday (May 20), including 40 confirmed infections in Wanhua and one death — a woman in her 70s. The CECC has listed the district as a high-risk area.

In a press conference on Thursday, the CECC said that it had sent mass text messages at 3 p.m to warn those who spent time in Wanhua District between April 20 and May 19 to get tested as soon as possible if they have suspected coronavirus symptoms.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) stressed that those who have developed respiratory symptoms, diarrhea, or an abnormal sense of smell or taste since visiting the area should call their local health department immediately to arrange for a COVID test.

Alert text (CECC photo)
Updated : 2021-05-20 22:07 GMT+08:00

