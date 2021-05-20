Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Bybit to Launch Ether Futures Contract

By Bybit, Media OutReach
2021/05/20 15:30

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 18 May 2021 - Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has announced today it will launch Ether futures contract on May 20, further diversifying its offerings of the leading altcoin.


ETHUSD0625 will start trading on May 20 at or after 10AM UTC if liquidity conditions are met; ETHUSD0924 will start trading on May 24 at or after 10AM UTC if liquidity conditions are met. Ether futures will not require funding fee; so as long as the contracts are valid, traders can hold their positions free of charge.


The previously announced Bybit Cloud Mining, a mining-as-a-service (MaaS) product that gives users instant access to ETH mining from as little as $100, will arrive with ETHUSD0924 on May 24.


"As the Bitcoin price continues to stagnate, traders and investors are increasingly looking towards alternatives," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We are pleased to launch our new Ether futures contract as rising retail and institutional demand paves way for a new alt season. Ether futures contract and Bybit Cloud Mining join our existing ETHUSD and ETHUSDT perpetual contracts in the ETH product lineup, and will create new opportunities for our clients, whether they are looking to hedge their positions or to further capitalize on future price movements of ETH."


ETH, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has seen its price explode 20-fold over the last 12 months, four times that of Bitcoin during the same period. The Ethereum gas fee has stabilized after April 15's Berlin Upgrade, even as the upcoming EIP 1559 (London) fee market overhaul, expected in July, promises further gas cost reduction and a deflationary monetary policy.


About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018. The company provides online trading and mining services, as well as API support to retail and professional clients around the world.


For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/


For updates, follow Bybit's social platforms on Twitter and Telegram.


#Bybit

Updated : 2021-05-20 22:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine
Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine