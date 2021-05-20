Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan’s legislature scraps meetings next week due to COVID surge

NT$630 billion COVID relief package scheduled for passage on May 31

  366
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/20 15:20
The Legislative Yuan will shut down May 22-28 due to COVID 

The Legislative Yuan will shut down May 22-28 due to COVID  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan continues recording more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per day, the Legislative Yuan announced Thursday (May 20) that it would suspend its meetings planned for May 22-28.

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) presided over a meeting in which the different parties’ caucuses came to an agreement on the move, CNA reported.

Both full meetings and committee events will be canceled next week. May 28 is the official end date for the current Level-3 COVID alert, which was first imposed in Taipei and New Taipei but expanded nationwide on Wednesday (May 19).

However, lawmakers will still review essential items on Friday (May 21), including the second reading of a proposal to raise a COVID relief package to NT$630 billion (US$22.51 billion). The final third reading can then be scheduled for May 31, officials said.
Legislative Yuan
You Si-kun
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

ER doctor in New Taipei's Sijhih Cathay General Hospital COVID-positive
ER doctor in New Taipei's Sijhih Cathay General Hospital COVID-positive
2021/05/20 13:11
Global semiconductor market to grow by 10.9% in 2021: Taiwan's MIC
Global semiconductor market to grow by 10.9% in 2021: Taiwan's MIC
2021/05/20 12:16
Envoy to US calls for Taiwan's inclusion in WHO
Envoy to US calls for Taiwan's inclusion in WHO
2021/05/20 11:38
Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch reports 5 more COVID cases
Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch reports 5 more COVID cases
2021/05/20 10:58
Taiwan has not received single COVID dose from US: Taipei mayor
Taiwan has not received single COVID dose from US: Taipei mayor
2021/05/20 10:26

Updated : 2021-05-20 22:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine
Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine