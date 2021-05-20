Taiwan’s legislature scraps meetings next week due to COVID surge

The Legislative Yuan will shut down May 22-28 due to COVID The Legislative Yuan will shut down May 22-28 due to COVID (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan continues recording more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per day, the Legislative Yuan announced Thursday (May 20) that it would suspend its meetings planned for May 22-28.

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) presided over a meeting in which the different parties’ caucuses came to an agreement on the move, CNA reported.

Both full meetings and committee events will be canceled next week. May 28 is the official end date for the current Level-3 COVID alert, which was first imposed in Taipei and New Taipei but expanded nationwide on Wednesday (May 19).

However, lawmakers will still review essential items on Friday (May 21), including the second reading of a proposal to raise a COVID relief package to NT$630 billion (US$22.51 billion). The final third reading can then be scheduled for May 31, officials said.