Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Pet inns in New Taipei care for furkids of COVID-positive owners

City keen to improve animal welfare by relieving burden on owners

  947
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/20 15:47
New Taipei offers pet shelters for COVID patients. (<a href="https://www.ahiqo.ntpc.gov.tw/cht/index.php?code=list&flag=detail&ids=23&article_id=3953" target="_blank">Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office</a> photo)

New Taipei offers pet shelters for COVID patients. (Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei has set up shelters for pets whose owners test positive for COVID-19 or are subject to quarantine amid the recent surge of local cases in Taiwan.

The city government established cat and dog shelter centers last year to take care of the furry companions of residents who become infected with the disease and need hospitalization. With the city entering the second-highest COVID alert on May 15, pet hotels have been recruited to provide the service.

According to New Taipei City's Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office, five accommodation facilities have joined the cause, offering spaces for 112 canines or felines. Customers will be charged NT$300 (US$10.72) per night for a maximum of two weeks, after which the original rate will apply.

Rigorous disinfection will be carried out at the pet inns, the office assured. Veterinarians will perform checkups on the animals on a regular basis, and staff will monitor their mental and physical health.

Individuals with pet care needs are advised to call the 24/7 hotline 02-29596353 for assistance.
cat
dog
felines
canines
New Taipei
pet hotels
COVID
COVID-19
animal welfare

RELATED ARTICLES

ER doctor in New Taipei's Sijhih Cathay General Hospital COVID-positive
ER doctor in New Taipei's Sijhih Cathay General Hospital COVID-positive
2021/05/20 13:11
Global semiconductor market to grow by 10.9% in 2021: Taiwan's MIC
Global semiconductor market to grow by 10.9% in 2021: Taiwan's MIC
2021/05/20 12:16
Envoy to US calls for Taiwan's inclusion in WHO
Envoy to US calls for Taiwan's inclusion in WHO
2021/05/20 11:38
Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch reports 5 more COVID cases
Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch reports 5 more COVID cases
2021/05/20 10:58
Taiwan has not received single COVID dose from US: Taipei mayor
Taiwan has not received single COVID dose from US: Taipei mayor
2021/05/20 10:26

Updated : 2021-05-20 22:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine
Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine