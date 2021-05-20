Pet inns in New Taipei care for furkids of COVID-positive owners

New Taipei offers pet shelters for COVID patients. ( Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office photo) New Taipei offers pet shelters for COVID patients. ( Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei has set up shelters for pets whose owners test positive for COVID-19 or are subject to quarantine amid the recent surge of local cases in Taiwan.

The city government established cat and dog shelter centers last year to take care of the furry companions of residents who become infected with the disease and need hospitalization. With the city entering the second-highest COVID alert on May 15, pet hotels have been recruited to provide the service.

According to New Taipei City's Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office, five accommodation facilities have joined the cause, offering spaces for 112 canines or felines. Customers will be charged NT$300 (US$10.72) per night for a maximum of two weeks, after which the original rate will apply.

Rigorous disinfection will be carried out at the pet inns, the office assured. Veterinarians will perform checkups on the animals on a regular basis, and staff will monitor their mental and physical health.

Individuals with pet care needs are advised to call the 24/7 hotline 02-29596353 for assistance.