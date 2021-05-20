Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 1 death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (May 20) reported 286 local COVID-19 infections and one death.

At a press conference on Thursday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 295 new coronavirus cases, including nine imported and 286 local infections, a seven percent increase from the previous day. One death from the virus was announced as well, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 15.

The latest local cases include 155 males and 131 females between the ages of five and 90 years, and the dates of symptom onset and testing range from May 1 to May 19. As for the places of residence, 157 cases were in New Taipei City (40 in Zhonghe District), 87 cases in Taipei (40 in Wanhua District), 17 in Taoyuan, eight in Yilan County, six in Changhua County, five in Keelung City, two cases each in Kaohsiung City and Taichung City, and one case each in Hsinchu City and Yunlin County.

Epidemiological investigations found 84 cases engaged in activities in Taipei's Wanhua District, while 60 cases were associated with tea parlors in the district. Another seven cases were members of the Lions Club International group, four were tied to a fruit seller, and two are related to the Galaxy Baccarat arcade cluster infection.

There are 28 still under investigation, 38 are from other known sources, and 63 are from unknown sources. Related epidemiological investigations are ongoing.