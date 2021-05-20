Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomes German party’s removal of ‘one-China’ policy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) welcomed the decision by Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP) to eliminate the “one-China” policy from its campaign platform.

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) noted that the FDP had voted to remove all language pertaining to the “one-China” policy ahead of Germany's September general elections. The move is a friendly and groundbreaking gesture, Ou said, adding that the ministry is glad to see the party adopt a Taiwan-friendly platform, Radio Taiwan International reported.

She pointed out that the FDP attaches great importance to Taiwan and had specifically included a paragraph on the Taiwan issue in the proposal to update the platform. The removal of the "one-China” policy affirms Taiwan’s democracy and supports the Taiwanese people's freedom to choose their own political future, she said.

Taiwanese envoy to Germany Hsieh Chih-wei (謝志偉) told CNA he was grateful to see such a pro-Taiwan action. He also said that the “one-China” policy, which is often invoked by international organizations to exclude Taiwan, has long been outdated.

The Free Democratic Party is a major important German political party that was founded in 1948.