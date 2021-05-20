Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomes German party’s removal of ‘one-China’ policy

Free Democratic Party votes to remove ‘one-China’ policy from political platform

  674
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/20 13:55
Free Democratic Party leader Christian Lindner (Facebook, Christian Lindner photo)

Free Democratic Party leader Christian Lindner (Facebook, Christian Lindner photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) welcomed the decision by Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP) to eliminate the “one-China” policy from its campaign platform.

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) noted that the FDP had voted to remove all language pertaining to the “one-China” policy ahead of Germany's September general elections. The move is a friendly and groundbreaking gesture, Ou said, adding that the ministry is glad to see the party adopt a Taiwan-friendly platform, Radio Taiwan International reported.

She pointed out that the FDP attaches great importance to Taiwan and had specifically included a paragraph on the Taiwan issue in the proposal to update the platform. The removal of the "one-China” policy affirms Taiwan’s democracy and supports the Taiwanese people's freedom to choose their own political future, she said.

Taiwanese envoy to Germany Hsieh Chih-wei (謝志偉) told CNA he was grateful to see such a pro-Taiwan action. He also said that the “one-China” policy, which is often invoked by international organizations to exclude Taiwan, has long been outdated.

The Free Democratic Party is a major important German political party that was founded in 1948.

Free Democratic Party
"one China" policy
MOFA
Hsih Chih-wei
Germany
China
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Tsannkuen insists laptops still in-stock amid school closures
Tsannkuen insists laptops still in-stock amid school closures
2021/05/19 21:04
'E,' 'F' groups to face power outages next time under new system: Taipower
'E,' 'F' groups to face power outages next time under new system: Taipower
2021/05/19 19:44
New Haitian ambassador to Taiwan presents credentials to foreign minister
New Haitian ambassador to Taiwan presents credentials to foreign minister
2021/05/19 17:54
Honduras warns Taiwan of diplomatic fallout over vaccine shortage: FT
Honduras warns Taiwan of diplomatic fallout over vaccine shortage: FT
2021/05/19 17:16
Taiwan manufacturers close factories in northern Vietnam due to COVID
Taiwan manufacturers close factories in northern Vietnam due to COVID
2021/05/19 16:43

Updated : 2021-05-20 14:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine
Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine
All schools in Taiwan to close May 19-28
All schools in Taiwan to close May 19-28