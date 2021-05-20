Alexa
Biden praises Coast Guard agreement with Taiwan

US-Taiwan partnership will help response to shared threats: Biden

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/20 13:51
US President Joe Biden at a Coast Guard Academy ceremony in Connecticut Wednesday 

US President Joe Biden at a Coast Guard Academy ceremony in Connecticut Wednesday  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a speech to the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut Wednesday (May 19), U.S. President Joe Biden praised the Coast Guard agreement with Taiwan for improving the capability to respond to threats in the region.

In his address to the academy’s 140th commencement exercises, he emphasized the role of the freedom of navigation. The concept is essential in maintaining free trade and international security, but it has come under threat from “the disruptive actions of nations like China and Russia,” he said.

The U.S. was adamant that trade and shipping should remain free from disruption, Biden said, naming the South China Sea as one of the key areas. The Coast Guard agreement with Taiwan would help improve responses “to shared threats in the region and to conduct coordinated humanitarian and environmental missions,” the president said.

He told his audience of Coast Guard graduates that they played “an essential role in our efforts to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific” and to protect lives, preserve the environment, and “safeguard sovereignty throughout the region.”
