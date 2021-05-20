European Parliament to vote on freezing China investment deal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The European Parliament is likely to pass a motion on Thursday (May 20) to officially freeze an investment deal with China.

The move comes in response to what Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) say are China’s “baseless and arbitrary” sanctions against EU lawmakers earlier this year, Politico reported. The draft motion will also call on the EU to increase coordination with Washington in dealing with Beijing.

The draft — which was viewed by Politico — is also expected to stress that any trade deals with Taiwan “should not be held hostage” by a deal with China, per the report.

Parliament will vote to urge that “any consideration of the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI), as well as any discussion on ratification by the European Parliament, have justifiably been frozen because the Chinese sanctions are in place.” It also requires that “China lift the sanctions before dealing with CAI, without prejudice to the final outcome of the CAI ratification process,” and states MEPs expect the European Commission “to consult with Parliament before taking any steps towards the conclusion and signature of the CAI.”

The Parliament’s motion also suggests the Commission “use the debate around CAI as a leverage instrument to improve the protection of human rights and support for civil society in China.” Concerning forced Uyghur labor in Xinjiang, the motion will repeat “its request that the Commission and the European External Action Service swiftly finalise a supply-chain business advisory with guidance for companies on the exposure to risk of using Uyghur forced labour and providing support in urgently identifying alternative sources of supply.”

Beijing sanctioned five MEPs, in addition to the human rights subcommittee, in response to EU sanctions leveled against the Chinese officials overseeing internment camps in Xinjiang.