Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

European Parliament to vote on freezing China investment deal

Motion also expected to stress that Taiwan trade deals should not be influenced by China

  521
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/20 13:05
EU and China (Getty Images)

EU and China (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The European Parliament is likely to pass a motion on Thursday (May 20) to officially freeze an investment deal with China.

The move comes in response to what Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) say are China’s “baseless and arbitrary” sanctions against EU lawmakers earlier this year, Politico reported. The draft motion will also call on the EU to increase coordination with Washington in dealing with Beijing.

The draft — which was viewed by Politico — is also expected to stress that any trade deals with Taiwan “should not be held hostage” by a deal with China, per the report.

Parliament will vote to urge that “any consideration of the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI), as well as any discussion on ratification by the European Parliament, have justifiably been frozen because the Chinese sanctions are in place.” It also requires that “China lift the sanctions before dealing with CAI, without prejudice to the final outcome of the CAI ratification process,” and states MEPs expect the European Commission “to consult with Parliament before taking any steps towards the conclusion and signature of the CAI.”

The Parliament’s motion also suggests the Commission “use the debate around CAI as a leverage instrument to improve the protection of human rights and support for civil society in China.” Concerning forced Uyghur labor in Xinjiang, the motion will repeat “its request that the Commission and the European External Action Service swiftly finalise a supply-chain business advisory with guidance for companies on the exposure to risk of using Uyghur forced labour and providing support in urgently identifying alternative sources of supply.”

Beijing sanctioned five MEPs, in addition to the human rights subcommittee, in response to EU sanctions leveled against the Chinese officials overseeing internment camps in Xinjiang.
EU-China relations
EU China investment deal
EU China CAI
EU Taiwan trade deal

RELATED ARTICLES

EU-China investment deal dead in water
EU-China investment deal dead in water
2021/05/05 20:28
EU-China deal grinds into reverse after tit-for-tat sanctions
EU-China deal grinds into reverse after tit-for-tat sanctions
2021/03/24 14:00
Taiwan welcomes sanctioned European MEP with 'open arms'
Taiwan welcomes sanctioned European MEP with 'open arms'
2021/03/23 17:11
German MEP sanctioned by China points out he can still visit Taiwan
German MEP sanctioned by China points out he can still visit Taiwan
2021/03/23 10:43
Western allies exchange sanction salvos with China over Xinjiang
Western allies exchange sanction salvos with China over Xinjiang
2021/03/23 02:45

Updated : 2021-05-20 14:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine
Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine
All schools in Taiwan to close May 19-28
All schools in Taiwan to close May 19-28