Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Hsinchu more concerned about pandemic than water shortage

Companies at Hsinchu Science Park may face water rationing in June if drought persists

  870
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/20 12:38
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. factory at Hsinchu Science Park. (TSMC photo)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. factory at Hsinchu Science Park. (TSMC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Major semiconductor companies at Hsinchu Science Park have said they are more concerned about the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan than the ongoing drought.

On Wednesday (May 19), the Water Resources Agency (WRA) announced that it will begin reducing water supplies to only five days a week in the Hsinchu area in June unless the drought situation improves. The rationing measures pose a potential risk to the production of computer chips, which requires vast amounts of water.

However, companies at the Hsinchu Science Park said potential COVID-19 clusters within the companies remain their main concern, according to UDN.

With the science park already planning to trim water use by 17 percent and relying more on water trucks, both Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and United Microelectronics Corp. have said the drought will have little impact on production. On the other hand, if one of their factory workers is diagnosed with COVID-19, the companies would have to disinfect the entire facility and quarantine many employees, they pointed out.

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp., another chipmaker at the science park, also insisted it would maintain normal operation despite the historic drought. It said it has temporarily closed the company fitness center and switched to disposable tableware as part of its water-saving measures.
Hsinchu Science Park
water shortage
drought
domestic cases
Taiwan semiconductors
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.
United Microelectronics Corp
Vanguard

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Hsinchu could face water rationing if drought worsens
Taiwan’s Hsinchu could face water rationing if drought worsens
2021/05/19 16:36
Laptop sales in Taiwan spike amid local COVID outbreak
Laptop sales in Taiwan spike amid local COVID outbreak
2021/05/19 11:52
Taipei 101 Shopping Mall suspends operations due to COVID
Taipei 101 Shopping Mall suspends operations due to COVID
2021/05/19 10:23
Taiwanese urged to conserve water amid drought
Taiwanese urged to conserve water amid drought
2021/05/18 21:15
Taiwan’s TSMC reportedly considering more advanced US facility
Taiwan’s TSMC reportedly considering more advanced US facility
2021/05/17 17:45

Updated : 2021-05-20 14:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine
Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine
All schools in Taiwan to close May 19-28
All schools in Taiwan to close May 19-28