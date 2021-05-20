Envoy to US calls for Taiwan's inclusion in WHO

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said Wednesday (May 19) that Taiwan remains committed to being a partner in global health and is determined to join the World Health Organization (WHO).

In an article titled “Let Taiwan Participate in the Global Fight Against COVID-19” in Washington-based magazine The National Interest, Hsiao wrote that despite Taiwan’s remarkable contributions to containing COVID-19, the WHO has not invited Taiwan to a seat at its annual World Health Assembly (WHA).

She pointed to the broad international support, noting that G7 foreign ministers had issued a joint statement backing the nation's inclusion in the WHO and WHA. She also observed that the French Senate had unanimously passed a resolution calling for Taiwan’s inclusion in international organizations, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said “There is no reasonable justification” for Taiwan’s continued exclusion.

Hsiao also noted that more than 300 parliamentarians around the world had joined members of the U.S. Congress in using the Twitter hashtag #LetTaiwanHelp.

Taiwan’s democratic approach to COVID containment has set an excellent example for the rest of the world, the representative said, adding that Taiwan’s public healthcare, cooperative citizens, democratic governance, and rapid deployment of smart disease prevention systems had provided an effective defense during the early stages of the pandemic "without sacrificing civil liberties and human dignity."

Hsiao further stated that Taiwan has organized Global Cooperation and Training Framework workshops and joined the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation’s High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy. The nation has also taken the initiative to encourage international cooperation, holding over 140 meetings with medical experts from over 60 countries, she observed.

Additionally, the representative said Taiwan has donated over 54 million surgical masks as well as numerous medical supplies and personal protective equipment to more than 80 countries.