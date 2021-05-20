Alexa
Two drivers at Taiwan government agency confirmed with COVID

National Audit Office quarantines close contacts of driver who visited Wanhua

  1320
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/20 11:08
(National Audit Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Audit Office (NAO) on Wednesday (May 19) confirmed that two of its drivers have tested positive for COVID-19, though both are asymptomatic.

As the pandemic situation in Taiwan continues to escalate, the NAO, which is supervised by the Control Yuan, became the first government agency in the country to report COVID-19 infections.

During a press interview, NAO Deputy Director-General Li Shun-bao (李順保) explained that one of the drivers of its company buses had visited New Taipei's Wanhua District before he was diagnosed. A colleague then tested positive for the disease after being listed as a contact.

Li said employees who share the same office as the two drivers have been placed in quarantine for further observation. Meanwhile, all working spaces at the NAO have been sanitized, and employees who took the charter buses last week have been asked to monitor their health, he added.

Li pointed out that the office had initiated work-from-home arrangements for one-third of its employees starting Monday. He said the NAO will adjust its policies based on the COVID-19 situation.
