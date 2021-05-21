2021 Global Corporate Sustainability Awards launched

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Global Corporate Sustainability Awards (GCSA) for 2021 have been launched and the winners will be announced in November at the 4th Global Corporate Sustainability Forum (GCSF) in Taipei, Taiwan.

This comes against the background of a renewed focus on environmental issues, led by United States President Joe Biden, who announced soon after winning the 2020 election that the U.S. would return to the Paris Agreement. Meanwhile, the U.N. is finding it difficult to achieve its sustainable development goals (SDGs) because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GCSA embraces the U.N. SDGs outlined in the U.N.’s 2030 agenda. In order to recognize sustainability initiatives in response to the pandemic, GCSA has established the “Special Award for Pandemic Response.”

GCSA benefits participants by improving sustainability. It also organizes a high-profile awards ceremony:

Evaluation by a judging panel made of professionals from worldwide companies

Grand awards ceremony with over 1,000 attendees, including senior executives from governments and corporations

International media exposure and positive impact on corporate images

GCSA offers awards and recognition in four major categories for 2021:

Outstanding Professional: Recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to sustainable development within their organizations.

Sustainability Reporting: Recognizes organizations for disclosure of sustainability information in transparent and credible manner.

Best Practice: Rewards organizations that have the best sustainability practices.

Special Award for Pandemic Response: Recognizes outstanding initiatives in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts caused by the pandemic while reflecting upon U.N. sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Registration for entries opened on May 3, 2021, and submissions close on Monday, Aug 16. Winners will be notified on Oct. 15, 2021 and the awards ceremony will be held on Nov. 17, 2021 during the 4th Global Corporate Sustainability Forum (GCSF) in Taipei, Taiwan.

Winners who are unable to attend the ceremony in person will have their awards recognized on various media platforms. For details about 2021 GCSA, visit: www.globalcsaward.org



Awards ceremony at 2020 Global Corporate Sustainability Forum, where President Tsai Ing-wen (center) presented awards to winners. (TAISE photo)



GCSA awards ceremony held at The Grand Hotel in Taipei in 2020, attended by more than 3,100 people. (TAISE photo)