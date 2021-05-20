Taiwan has not received single COVID dose from US: Taipei mayor

Empty vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lie in a box during a vaccine campaign at the Vaccine Village in Ebersberg near Munich. Empty vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lie in a box during a vaccine campaign at the Vaccine Village in Ebersberg near Munich. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has not secured any COVID-19 vaccines from the United States as the country scrambles to curb a rapid rise in domestic cases, said Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Wednesday (May 19).

Ko made the remark at a COVID briefing Wednesday afternoon, when the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 267 new local cases, bringing Taiwan's total infections to 2,533, double the tally last week. The government extended its second-highest COVID alert to the whole nation Wednesday, as more than 100 local cases had been recorded five days in a row.

In response to a KMT city councilor’s call to leverage the Taipei-Shanghai Twin City Forum and procure Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, the outspoken politician pointed out that this would involve “political maneuvering.”

While refraining from criticizing the central government, he urged the authorities to secure more jabs, lamenting that “Taiwan has not received a single dose from the U.S.” The war against the coronavirus cannot be won simply by putting up defenses, he added.

Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), Taiwan’s envoy to the U.S., has vowed to ensure U.S.-made Moderna jabs arrive in the country by June. Around 5 million doses have been promised via a procurement deal.

Taiwan halted registration for the self-paid AstraZeneca vaccines on May 15, the day the Level 3 alert went into effect for Taipei and New Taipei.

With its healthcare workers stretched to the limit, Taipei is calling on retired medical staff to join the battle against the pandemic. "Your country needs you," said Ko.