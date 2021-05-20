Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan has not received single COVID dose from US: Taipei mayor

Mayor Ko urges more political action to secure vaccines as outbreak worsens

  2909
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/20 10:26
Empty vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lie in a box during a vaccine campaign at the Vaccine Village in Ebersberg near Munich.

Empty vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lie in a box during a vaccine campaign at the Vaccine Village in Ebersberg near Munich. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has not secured any COVID-19 vaccines from the United States as the country scrambles to curb a rapid rise in domestic cases, said Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Wednesday (May 19).

Ko made the remark at a COVID briefing Wednesday afternoon, when the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 267 new local cases, bringing Taiwan's total infections to 2,533, double the tally last week. The government extended its second-highest COVID alert to the whole nation Wednesday, as more than 100 local cases had been recorded five days in a row.

In response to a KMT city councilor’s call to leverage the Taipei-Shanghai Twin City Forum and procure Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, the outspoken politician pointed out that this would involve “political maneuvering.”

While refraining from criticizing the central government, he urged the authorities to secure more jabs, lamenting that “Taiwan has not received a single dose from the U.S.” The war against the coronavirus cannot be won simply by putting up defenses, he added.

Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), Taiwan’s envoy to the U.S., has vowed to ensure U.S.-made Moderna jabs arrive in the country by June. Around 5 million doses have been promised via a procurement deal.

Taiwan halted registration for the self-paid AstraZeneca vaccines on May 15, the day the Level 3 alert went into effect for Taipei and New Taipei.

With its healthcare workers stretched to the limit, Taipei is calling on retired medical staff to join the battle against the pandemic. "Your country needs you," said Ko.
pandemic
COVID
COVID-19
vaccines
doses
jabs
Moderna
Pfizer
Taiwan
U.S.

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
2021/05/19 21:23
Tsannkuen insists laptops still in-stock amid school closures
Tsannkuen insists laptops still in-stock amid school closures
2021/05/19 21:04
Taiwan’s Fubon Life confirms employee infected by COVID
Taiwan’s Fubon Life confirms employee infected by COVID
2021/05/19 20:55
'E,' 'F' groups to face power outages next time under new system: Taipower
'E,' 'F' groups to face power outages next time under new system: Taipower
2021/05/19 19:44
New Haitian ambassador to Taiwan presents credentials to foreign minister
New Haitian ambassador to Taiwan presents credentials to foreign minister
2021/05/19 17:54

Updated : 2021-05-20 14:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine
Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine
All schools in Taiwan to close May 19-28
All schools in Taiwan to close May 19-28