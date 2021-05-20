Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan digital minister to attend US meeting on open government

Audrey Tang will share Taiwan's open government, anti-corruption experience with American officials

  591
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/20 10:17
Taiwan's Digital Minister Audrey Tang

Taiwan's Digital Minister Audrey Tang (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) announced Wednesday (May 20) that Taiwanese Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) will join U.S. officials in a discussion on open government solutions and global anti-corruption efforts Thursday evening (May 20).

AIT posted on Facebook that Tang will be sharing her nation’s experience at the “Open Government and Anti-Corruption in Taiwan” conference Thursday at 6 p.m. local time. It said the conversation will focus on “Taiwan’s efforts to harness the innovative strength of civil society to advance open government solutions to public policy challenges at home and support anti-corruption efforts globally.”

The de facto U.S. embassy added that the meeting, which is hosted by the Open Government Partnership, will also cover the role of technology in supporting information transparency, deepening public-private collaboration, and strengthening civil society and media efforts to achieve accountability for corruption.

Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Scott Busby, Open Government Partnership Deputy Director Shreya Basu, and Transparency International Senior Program Manager Conny Abel will attend the event, AIT said.

Last October, Taiwan’s National Development Council announced that it would launch a national open government initiative in 2021. In addition to working towards open data, the plan will also expand public participation mechanisms and promote good governance.
Audrey Tang
digital minister
AIT
open government
anti-corruption
open data

RELATED ARTICLES

China will not necessarily attack Taiwan just because it can: Ex-AIT chairman
China will not necessarily attack Taiwan just because it can: Ex-AIT chairman
2021/05/06 17:23
Biden’s delegation likely sent to reassure Taiwan: Former AIT director
Biden’s delegation likely sent to reassure Taiwan: Former AIT director
2021/04/15 11:13
US declines to confirm appointment of first-ever woman envoy to Taiwan
US declines to confirm appointment of first-ever woman envoy to Taiwan
2021/04/02 19:21
Taiwan discusses strategy for international organizations with US
Taiwan discusses strategy for international organizations with US
2021/04/01 13:57
American Institute in Taiwan launches online auction website
American Institute in Taiwan launches online auction website
2021/03/30 15:30

Updated : 2021-05-20 14:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine
Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine
All schools in Taiwan to close May 19-28
All schools in Taiwan to close May 19-28