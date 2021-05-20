Taiwan digital minister to attend US meeting on open government

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) announced Wednesday (May 20) that Taiwanese Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) will join U.S. officials in a discussion on open government solutions and global anti-corruption efforts Thursday evening (May 20).

AIT posted on Facebook that Tang will be sharing her nation’s experience at the “Open Government and Anti-Corruption in Taiwan” conference Thursday at 6 p.m. local time. It said the conversation will focus on “Taiwan’s efforts to harness the innovative strength of civil society to advance open government solutions to public policy challenges at home and support anti-corruption efforts globally.”

The de facto U.S. embassy added that the meeting, which is hosted by the Open Government Partnership, will also cover the role of technology in supporting information transparency, deepening public-private collaboration, and strengthening civil society and media efforts to achieve accountability for corruption.

Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Scott Busby, Open Government Partnership Deputy Director Shreya Basu, and Transparency International Senior Program Manager Conny Abel will attend the event, AIT said.

Last October, Taiwan’s National Development Council announced that it would launch a national open government initiative in 2021. In addition to working towards open data, the plan will also expand public participation mechanisms and promote good governance.