Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military plane entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday morning (May 19), marking the 11th such incident this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF turboprop.

Chinese planes have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone on May 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, and 19, with each sortie consisting of one to two slow-flying turboprops. Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its gray zone tactics by frequently sending planes the ADIZ, with most instances taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese planes were tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October, including a drone on Oct. 22.

The Chinese intrusion on Wednesday comes a day after U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer the USS Curtis Wilbur made a Taiwan Strait transit on May 18, marking the fifth such passage under the Biden administration. The passage reaffirms the American “commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the U.S. 7th Fleet said, stressing that “The United States military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows.”



Flight path of Chinese plane on May 19 (MND image)