Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Tsannkuen insists laptops still in-stock amid school closures

Company demands media issue corrections to reports of sold-out laptops

  687
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/19 21:04
Tsannkuen insists laptops still in-stock amid school closures

(Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Tsannkuen electronics and appliances chain on Wednesday (May 19) denied media reports that laptop computers were in short supply in some of its stores amid high demand following the closure of all schools in Taiwan from May 19-28, CNA reported.

Apple Daily reported that after the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday that distance learning would be implemented, many parents were in a frenzy to purchase laptops for their children, causing Tsannkuen branches in Taipei and New Taipei to sell out and requiring laptops to be transferred from other parts of the country.

In response, Tsannkuen said on Wednesday that sales of devices required for distance learning have multiplied in recent days, but the chain still has enough stock to meet demand. The media reports made comprehensive judgments based on limited information, the company said.

The company demanded outlets that have made untrue reports issue corrections.
Tsannkuen
school closure
distance learning
notebook
in short supply
out of stock
laptop
Taiwan
COVID

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
2021/05/19 21:23
Taiwan’s Fubon Life confirms employee infected by COVID
Taiwan’s Fubon Life confirms employee infected by COVID
2021/05/19 20:55
'E,' 'F' groups to face power outages next time under new system: Taipower
'E,' 'F' groups to face power outages next time under new system: Taipower
2021/05/19 19:44
New Haitian ambassador to Taiwan presents credentials to foreign minister
New Haitian ambassador to Taiwan presents credentials to foreign minister
2021/05/19 17:54
Honduras warns Taiwan of diplomatic fallout over vaccine shortage: FT
Honduras warns Taiwan of diplomatic fallout over vaccine shortage: FT
2021/05/19 17:16

Updated : 2021-05-20 05:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Taiwan imposes Level 3 restrictions nationwide
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
All schools in Taiwan to close May 19-28
All schools in Taiwan to close May 19-28
Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine
Mother of central Taiwan COVID patient heavily penalized for shopping during quarantine
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei
27 foreign tea parlor hostesses unaccounted for in Taipei