Tsannkuen insists laptops still in-stock amid school closures

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Tsannkuen electronics and appliances chain on Wednesday (May 19) denied media reports that laptop computers were in short supply in some of its stores amid high demand following the closure of all schools in Taiwan from May 19-28, CNA reported.

Apple Daily reported that after the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday that distance learning would be implemented, many parents were in a frenzy to purchase laptops for their children, causing Tsannkuen branches in Taipei and New Taipei to sell out and requiring laptops to be transferred from other parts of the country.

In response, Tsannkuen said on Wednesday that sales of devices required for distance learning have multiplied in recent days, but the chain still has enough stock to meet demand. The media reports made comprehensive judgments based on limited information, the company said.

The company demanded outlets that have made untrue reports issue corrections.