Taiwan’s Fubon Life confirms employee infected by COVID

Employee did not have contacts with clients, office building was disinfected

  737
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/19 20:55
The Fubon Financial Holding head office in Taipei City (Facebook, FUBON photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fubon Life Insurance Co., Ltd. confirmed Wednesday (May 19) that one employee had been infected by COVID-19, just days after a staff member at another Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. office had tested positive.

In both cases, the employees were office workers who did not have any contact with clients or visitors, CNA reported. The office building was completely disinfected, and colleagues working on the same floor have been asked to work from home and to undergo testing, the company said.

Fubon Life said its staff member had gone for a COVID test on his own account, with the Ministry of Health and Welfare announcing today he had turned out positive, though his relatives tested negative.

As the company had introduced measures such as working from home before the latest case, it would not affect its business and its service to customers.

In a separate case, the relative of an employee of Taipei Fubon Bank was confirmed as a COVID patient Tuesday (May 18). The employee and his colleagues who worked close to him were sent home, and the bank branch was disinfected, said the bank, also an affiliate of Fubon Financial Holding.

Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd., the Taiwan Cooperative Bank, and Chunghwa Post were other financial institutions that have also registered COVID cases among their staff.
COVID-19
Fubon Life
Taipei Fubon Bank
Fubon Financial
disinfection

Updated : 2021-05-20 05:49 GMT+08:00

