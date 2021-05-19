'E,' 'F' groups to face power outages next time under new system: Taipower

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Those who are designated as in the "E" or "F" groups by Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) on their electricity bill will face outages during the next round of distributed power cuts, whenever that may be, according to the company’s new rule.

Taipower has changed its emergency power outage rule after a backlash from customers in the "C" and D" groups who recently experienced two outages in five days, CNA reported.

The state-run power company divides the country’s power supply lines into six groups, from "A" to "F." In the past, the company has rotated its power cuts on a yearly basis, with two out of the six groups receiving outages the whole year when it is their turn.

The new rule rotates the six groups of two based on actual incidents of a power outage.

The "E" and "F" groups will be next in line, according to the company.