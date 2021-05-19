Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Half-Year Figures: ZEISS Reports Successful Start to Fiscal Year

By ZEISS, Media OutReach
2021/05/19 17:15

Half-year revenue reaches 3.4 billion euros (+6% compared to prior year) – EBIT at 591 million euros (+136 million euros vs. prior year)

  • Positive development across all ZEISS segments
  • ZEISS Group successfully navigates pandemic thanks to broad portfolio and global structure
  • In particular, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets segments currently the biggest contributors to growth
  • High investments in Research & Development continue as 12% of revenue dedicated to this area


OBERKOCHEN, GERMANY – Newsaktuell - 19 May 2021 - The ZEISS Group had a successful end to the first six months of fiscal year 2020/21 (ended 31 March 2021). It saw its revenue rise by 6 percent (adjusted for currency fluctuations, by 9 percent) to 3.406 billion euros (previous year: 3.213 billion euros). Around 90% of this sum was generated in markets outside Germany. At 591 million euros, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were significantly higher than in the previous year (455 million euros). The EBIT margin was 17%. Incoming orders increased to 4.200 billion euros (prior year: 3.601 billion euros).


Half-Year Figures: ZEISS Reports Successful Start to Fiscal Year

Segment development: In general, business at ZEISS' four segments has developed well over the past fiscal year (© ZEISS).​


Half-Year Figures: ZEISS Reports Successful Start to Fiscal Year

Dr. Karl Lamprecht, CEO Carl Zeiss AG (© ZEISS)

"Thanks to our broad portfolio, global structure and the exceptional dedication of our employees, we have successfully navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Karl Lamprecht, ZEISS President and CEO. "This has allowed us to get off to a good start in the first half of the new fiscal year. Our global investment strategy and high expenditure on research and development over many years are now paying off. We will be continuing to make these investments."


For more information, please visit www.zeiss.com

Updated : 2021-05-19 19:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
Taiwan to ban entry of non-resident foreigners from May 19
Taiwan to ban entry of non-resident foreigners from May 19
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Ko says Taipei already in 'voluntary lockdown,' calls for closure of colleges
Ko says Taipei already in 'voluntary lockdown,' calls for closure of colleges