Taiwan manufacturers close factories in northern Vietnam due to COVID

Foxconn, Luxshare ordered to shut down production facilities after COVID outbreak

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/19 16:43
Foxconn logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electronics manufacturers Foxconn and Luxshare Precision have been forced to temporarily shut down their factories in northern Vietnam due to rising coronavirus cases in the region.

According to Bloomberg, the Vietnamese government has instructed the two Apple suppliers to close down their production facilities in the northern province of Bac Giang due to a local COVID-19 outbreak. Le Anh Duong, chairman of Bac Giang People's Committee, said Tuesday (May 18) that the measure will be in place for two weeks with the possibility of an extension.

Foxconn confirmed the report on Wednesday and stressed that the safety of employees remains its top priority. It added that enhanced epidemic preventive measures have been implemented at other factories in Vietnam, which will continue normal operations.

As of press time, Luuxshare has yet to respond publicly to the closures.

On Sunday, Bac Giang reported 187 new local COVID-19 infections, the highest single-day number registered since the start of the pandemic. The new cases included two workers at Luxshare's plant in Van Trung Industrial Park. The total number of local cases in the province as of Tuesday afternoon is 474.
Foxconn
Foxconn Technology Group
Luxshare
Vietnam
electronics industry
Taiwan manufacturing
coronavirus

