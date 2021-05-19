Taiwan’s Hsinchu could face water rationing if drought worsens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Water Resources Agency (WRA) on Wednesday decided that it will carry out water rationing in the Hsinchu area if the drought situation fails to improve.

If the average amount of rainwater in the drainage basins of local reservoirs does not reach 100 mm by May 31, the agency will begin limiting water use to only five days a week in the Hsinchu area in June, CNA reported.

As of Wednesday, the water level in the city's reservoirs — the Baoshan, Second Baoshan, and Yongheshan reservoirs — were at 9.2, 3.7, and 2.9 percent capacity, respectively.