Uniqlo shirts blocked at US border in January on China forced labor concern

  536
By REUTERS
2021/05/19 16:27
(Pixabay photo)

Fast Retailing Co Ltd's (9983.T) Uniqlo brand shirts were blocked at the United States border in January on concerns they violated a ban on cotton products produced in the Xinjiang region of China, where there have been reports of forced labor.

A U.S. Customs document dated May 10 said a shipment of Uniqlo men's shirts was impounded on Jan. 5 at the Port of Los Angeles due to a suspected violation of the ban. The document said a protest filed by Uniqlo's parent company was denied.

Representatives of Fast Retailing did not immediately respond to request for comment.
UNIQLO
forced labor
human rights
Xinjiang cotton

