Taiwan's Gogoro signs battery deal with Chinese companies

Taiwan electric scooter startup's partnerships with DCJ and Yadea will upgrade battery quality

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/19 16:19
Gogoro battery station in Taiwan. 

Gogoro battery station in Taiwan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Gogoro Inc. is moving into the Chinese market through deals with gas-powered motorcycle maker DCJ and electric scooter producer Yadea, reports said Tuesday (May 18).

The partnerships' main goals are to develop new scooters using Gogoro’s swappable batteries and electric drivetrains to upgrade the questionable quality of China’s electric motorcycles, according to a report in The Verge.

The communist country is the biggest market for electric scooters in the world but its older technology is not environmentally friendly and makes the batteries difficult to charge, the report said.

Following talks that lasted two years, Gogoro has agreed to allow DCJ and Yadea to install battery swapping stations in Hangzhou and work on launching new scooters using the Taiwanese company’s technology.

Gogoro also signed an agreement in April with Hero MotoCorp in India, where the electric scooter market is still in its infancy.
Updated : 2021-05-19 19:10 GMT+08:00

