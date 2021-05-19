Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pelosi calls for diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

House speaker becomes highest-ranking US official to call for boycott yet

  546
By Martin Greene, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/19 16:08
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking lawmaker in the U.S., has called for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China over Beijing's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim population.

The democratic congresswoman joins an increasing number of her colleagues from both sides of the aisle in calling for either a boycott or relocation of the games. The ongoing internment of over 1 million Uyghurs, as well as allegations of forced labor, torture, sterilization, and systematic rape, amount to what has been termed a genocide by the U.S. Department of State.

"Let's not honor the Chinese government by having heads of state go to China," Speaker Pelosi told a bipartisan congressional hearing.

"For heads of state to go to China in light of a genocide that is ongoing — while you're sitting there in your seat — really begs the question, what moral authority do you have to speak again about human rights any place in the world?" she said.

The diplomatic boycott, which would not prevent athletes from participating in the games, would still be a step below a full boycott.

Pelosi reportedly also spoke out against the corporate sponsors of the games, in particular those that sought to water down a bill related to forced labor concerns over the Uyghurs.

Democratic Congressman Jim McGovern went a step further than Pelosi, urging a relocation of the games: "If we can postpone an Olympics by a year for a pandemic, we can surely postpone the Olympics for a year for a genocide," he said, referring to the COVID-related postponement of the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

Chinese Embassy Spokesman Liu Pengyu (劉鵬宇) attempted to rebut the lawmakers’ charges when he spoke to Reuters. "I wonder what makes some U.S. politicians think they actually have the so-called 'moral authority'? On human rights issues, they are in no position, either historically or currently, to make wanton groundless criticism against China," Liu said.

This is not Speaker Pelosi’s first attempt at a Chinese Olympics boycott. Over a decade ago, she urged former President George W. Bush to boycott the opening ceremony of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing over its heavy-handed crackdown on protests in Tibet during March of that year.

For its part, the Biden administration has not committed to any boycotts, having said that it hopes to approach the issue in partnership with its allies, though Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the issue has not yet been discussed.
2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
boycott
Pelosi
human rights
Xinjiang
Uyghur

RELATED ARTICLES

Mosques disappear as China strives to ‘build a beautiful Xinjiang’
Mosques disappear as China strives to ‘build a beautiful Xinjiang’
2021/05/16 20:00
NextGen urges Taiwan to take lead in spreading democracy regionally
NextGen urges Taiwan to take lead in spreading democracy regionally
2021/05/14 17:28
China urges UN states not to attend Xinjiang event next week
China urges UN states not to attend Xinjiang event next week
2021/05/07 08:40
Hugo Boss sees China booming despite boycott call
Hugo Boss sees China booming despite boycott call
2021/05/05 22:00
EU-China investment deal dead in water
EU-China investment deal dead in water
2021/05/05 20:28

Updated : 2021-05-19 19:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
Taiwan to ban entry of non-resident foreigners from May 19
Taiwan to ban entry of non-resident foreigners from May 19
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Ko says Taipei already in 'voluntary lockdown,' calls for closure of colleges
Ko says Taipei already in 'voluntary lockdown,' calls for closure of colleges