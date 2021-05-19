New Haitian ambassador to Taiwan presents credentials to foreign minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Newly appointed Haitian Ambassador Roudy Stanley Penn paid a visit to Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) to present his credentials on Monday morning (May 19).

Expressing hope that the two countries can work to further bilateral cooperation, Wu said the Taiwanese people and their government appreciate Haiti's support for Taiwan's efforts to participate more in global bodies.

Penn has been an active voice in his country's political scene. He has been a political consultant for Haiti's Ministry of Justice and Public Security, a spokesman for the Haitian Election Commission, and general manager of public relations company POLITICO Tech.

The 33-year-old representative said bilateral relations are stable and lauded Taipei and Port-au-Prince's years of cooperation on energy, medicine, agriculture, and food security.

Haiti is one of Taiwan's 15 remaining diplomatic allies. The two nations celebrated the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties on April 25, with Haitian President Jovenal Moise Moise describing the relationship as "never shaken."

In January of last year, however, Moise expelled former Taiwanese Ambassador to Haiti Bernard Liu (劉邦治) from the Caribbean country, reportedly after a dispute. Haiti's foreign minister insisted the two nations' relationship remained "intact."

Penn is replacing the previous Haitian envoy, Herve Denis, who had served only three months. Denis told Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste that while he had not expected his tenure to be so short, he believes he had successfully prevented a "personal incident from becoming a matter of state," in reference to Liu's departure.