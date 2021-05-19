Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

New Haitian ambassador to Taiwan presents credentials to foreign minister

Roudy Stanley Penn replaces outgoing Herve Denis, who represented Haiti for only 3 months

By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/19 17:54
(MOFA photo )

(MOFA photo )

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Newly appointed Haitian Ambassador Roudy Stanley Penn paid a visit to Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) to present his credentials on Monday morning (May 19).

Expressing hope that the two countries can work to further bilateral cooperation, Wu said the Taiwanese people and their government appreciate Haiti's support for Taiwan's efforts to participate more in global bodies.

Penn has been an active voice in his country's political scene. He has been a political consultant for Haiti's Ministry of Justice and Public Security, a spokesman for the Haitian Election Commission, and general manager of public relations company POLITICO Tech.

The 33-year-old representative said bilateral relations are stable and lauded Taipei and Port-au-Prince's years of cooperation on energy, medicine, agriculture, and food security.

Haiti is one of Taiwan's 15 remaining diplomatic allies. The two nations celebrated the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties on April 25, with Haitian President Jovenal Moise Moise describing the relationship as "never shaken."

In January of last year, however, Moise expelled former Taiwanese Ambassador to Haiti Bernard Liu (劉邦治) from the Caribbean country, reportedly after a dispute. Haiti's foreign minister insisted the two nations' relationship remained "intact."

Penn is replacing the previous Haitian envoy, Herve Denis, who had served only three months. Denis told Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste that while he had not expected his tenure to be so short, he believes he had successfully prevented a "personal incident from becoming a matter of state," in reference to Liu's departure.
Haiti Taiwan
Taiwan Haiti relations
Haiti ambassador
MOFA
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Taiwan allies

RELATED ARTICLES

Pro-Taiwan group expands to 150 members
Pro-Taiwan group expands to 150 members
2021/05/18 10:50
Taiwan launches new Formosa Club in the Caribbean
Taiwan launches new Formosa Club in the Caribbean
2021/05/15 10:02
Taiwan MOFA calls China’s threats against Foreign Minister Wu ‘laughable’
Taiwan MOFA calls China’s threats against Foreign Minister Wu ‘laughable’
2021/05/12 21:13
Taiwan condemns China for 'malicious blockade' from WHA
Taiwan condemns China for 'malicious blockade' from WHA
2021/05/11 11:11
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
2021/05/08 19:51

Updated : 2021-05-19 19:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
Taiwan to ban entry of non-resident foreigners from May 19
Taiwan to ban entry of non-resident foreigners from May 19
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Ko says Taipei already in 'voluntary lockdown,' calls for closure of colleges
Ko says Taipei already in 'voluntary lockdown,' calls for closure of colleges