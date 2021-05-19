Alexa
Taiwan's High Speed Rail implements new contact tracing system

New system more efficient and easier to implement than current one

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/19 14:50
THSR Taichung Station (Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) has begun to use the government's new text message contact tracing launched on Wednesday (May 19).

THSRC began to post QR codes at all station entrances, gates, and ticket offices at 12 p.m. Wednesday, the company said. THSRC is now asking all passengers to scan the code with their phones before and after their trips in order to facilitate contact tracing and prevention of diseases, CNA reported.

Compared to the current contact tracing system, the new one does not require as much personal information and is thus easier and more convenient to implement. In the case of users testing positive for a transmissible disease, the new method is more efficient in tracing contacts, the report said.

The new contact tracing system will also be fully implemented at 239 Taiwan Railway stations across the country and four bus hubs (Taipei, Taipei City Government, Nangang, and Banqiao), beginning on Thursday, according to CNA.
