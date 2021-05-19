Alexa
Taiwan shares COVID vaccine experience in virtual conference

135 officials, experts from 36 countries discuss challenges of COVID vaccination

  611
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/19 14:47
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (top left) and other dignitaries at a GCTF conference about vaccine experiences (CNA, MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan organized a video conference Tuesday (May 18) with the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia to share experiences in rolling out COVID-19 vaccines and other related issues.

135 officials and experts from 36 countries attended the meeting, including speakers from the European Union, Canada, and Israel, CNA reported. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) contacted foreign representative offices in Taiwan under the Global Training and Cooperation Framework (GCTF) to set up the conference.

With Taiwan's current surge in cases, the nation can learn from other countries about their vaccination strategy and experiences with side effects and other practical matters, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told participants.

While Taiwan had been kept out of the World Health Organization (WHO) during the SARS epidemic in 2003, countries with similar values as Taiwan such as the U.S. have been generous with information and assistance. Their kindness demonstrates the importance of international medical cooperation, Wu said.

The minister added that Taiwan will continue to fulfill its role as a member of the world community and to try and overcome political barriers to contribute to global healthcare.
Updated : 2021-05-19 19:09 GMT+08:00

