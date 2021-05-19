Taiwan reports 267 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (May 19) reported 267 local COVID-19 infections, a slightly higher number than the previous day.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 275 new coronavirus cases, including eight imported and 267 local infections, an 11 percent increase from the previous day. The latest local cases include 127 males and 140 females between the ages of five and 80 years, and the dates of symptom onset and testing range from April 30 to May 19.

As for the places of residence, 129 cases were in New Taipei City (26 cases in Zhonghe District), 70 in Taipei City (31 Wanhua District), 28 in Changhua County, 16 in Taoyuan City, 8 in Kaohsiung City, five in Taichung City, four in Keelung City, three in Yilan County, and two each in Tainan City and Hsinchu City.

Epidemiological investigations found 87 cases engaged in activities in Taipei's Wanhua District, while 73 cases were associated with tea parlors in the district. Another 28 were dry fruit merchants, two cases were members of the Lions Club International group, and one went on a religious pilgrimage.

There are 27 still under investigation, and 49 infections are from an unknown source.

As for the imported cases reported Wednesday, five came from India, two from the Philippines, and one from Japan. Case No. 2,358 is a Taiwanese man who flew to Japan on April 25.

On May 17, he took a self-paid coronavirus test and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 19. Case No. 2,359 is a male Filipino worker in his 20s, while case No. 2,538 is a female migrant worker in her 40s, also from the Philippines.

Both underwent coronavirus tests at the end of their quarantines and tested positive for the disease on May 19. Cases 2,533, 2,534, 2,535, 2,536, and 2,537 include three men and two women from Taiwan between the ages of five and 40 who had been living in India.

They were tested for the coronavirus upon arrival from India on May 17 and 18. All five were diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 19.

The CECC urges the public to adopt personal protective measures such as hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and mask-wearing. It also recommends reducing unnecessary movement, activities, and gatherings as well as avoiding crowded places or areas with a high risk of COVID transmission.