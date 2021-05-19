New Taipei to penalize 206 residents for going maskless

Police officers enforce outdoor mask wearing rule in New Taipei. (New Taipei City Police photo) Police officers enforce outdoor mask wearing rule in New Taipei. (New Taipei City Police photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City Government on Tuesday (May 18) dispatched 1,200 police officers to the streets to clamp down on violators of the outdoor mask-wearing rule.

Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said during a press conference that citizens who fail to wear their masks outdoors will be fined between NT$3,000 (US$107.24) and NT$15,000, according to the Communicable Disease Control Act. He emphasized that there will no longer be a friendly reminder for violators of the rule.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, a total of 206 New Taipei residents have been caught going maskless after leaving their homes, including those on scooters and at traditional markets. They each received a fine imposed by the city health department.

As Taipei and New Taipei have raised the epidemic alert to Level 3, residents of the twin cities are required to wear masks at all times unless at home. Kaohsiung on Wednesday issued a similar policy as Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) permitted law enforcement agencies to penalize mask rule violators with no warnings.