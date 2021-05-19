Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to receive 400,000 doses of AZ vaccine through COVAX

Taiwan’s own vaccines expected to be ready by late July

  1787
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/19 14:22
Vials of AstraZeneca vaccines

Vials of AstraZeneca vaccines (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is set to receive a shipment of 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine it purchased through the COVAX platform today (May 19) at 4 p.m.

Cabinet Spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said that the shipment had left Amsterdam at 3 a.m. this morning and is expected to arrive in Taiwan around 4 p.m., CNA reported.

Taiwan has signed contracts to buy 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 5.05 million doses of Moderna, in addition to 4.76 million doses of unspecified brands through the COVAX program, which has allocated 1.02 million AstraZeneca shots to Taiwan. So far, Taiwan has received 117,000 doses bought directly from AstraZeneca and 199,200 AZ doses acquired through COVAX.

In addition, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (May 18) announced that two of the country’s domestically developed vaccines are in the final stages of their phase II trials. She said that the first shots are expected to be ready by late July.
Taiwan COVAX
AZ vaccine
AstraZeneca vaccine
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

1st doses of Taiwan-made COVID vaccines to be ready in July: Tsai
1st doses of Taiwan-made COVID vaccines to be ready in July: Tsai
2021/05/19 10:55
Banking, securities sectors in Taiwan to continue operating in event of lockdown
Banking, securities sectors in Taiwan to continue operating in event of lockdown
2021/05/19 09:55
Tamkang University professor diagnosed with COVID
Tamkang University professor diagnosed with COVID
2021/05/19 09:36
Taiwan disallows outlying island Kinmen from obtaining COVID vaccines from China
Taiwan disallows outlying island Kinmen from obtaining COVID vaccines from China
2021/05/18 19:15
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
2021/05/18 18:37

Updated : 2021-05-19 19:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 333 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 240 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
New Taipei City prepares to raise COVID alert to Level 4
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Taiwan announces 206 new local COVID cases
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Google Maps users reveal tracks of confirmed cases in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
Photo of the Day: Taipei becomes ghost town as COVID cases spike
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
Taiwan to ban entry of non-resident foreigners from May 19
Taiwan to ban entry of non-resident foreigners from May 19
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Taiwan's 4 epidemic warning levels
Ko says Taipei already in 'voluntary lockdown,' calls for closure of colleges
Ko says Taipei already in 'voluntary lockdown,' calls for closure of colleges