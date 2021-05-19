Taiwan to receive 400,000 doses of AZ vaccine through COVAX

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is set to receive a shipment of 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine it purchased through the COVAX platform today (May 19) at 4 p.m.

Cabinet Spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said that the shipment had left Amsterdam at 3 a.m. this morning and is expected to arrive in Taiwan around 4 p.m., CNA reported.

Taiwan has signed contracts to buy 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 5.05 million doses of Moderna, in addition to 4.76 million doses of unspecified brands through the COVAX program, which has allocated 1.02 million AstraZeneca shots to Taiwan. So far, Taiwan has received 117,000 doses bought directly from AstraZeneca and 199,200 AZ doses acquired through COVAX.

In addition, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (May 18) announced that two of the country’s domestically developed vaccines are in the final stages of their phase II trials. She said that the first shots are expected to be ready by late July.