COVID outbreak to have limited impact on Taiwan's annual wargames

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 37th annual Han Kuang war games scheduled to begin in July may be scaled down because of the current COVID-19 surge, but the training agenda will remain the same, the military said Wednesday (May 19).

A sudden spike in domestic coronavirus transmissions has resulted in the temporary closure of schools all over Taiwan, with most restaurants switching to takeout-only, and the number of travelers on public transport plunging.

However, the military said preparations to prevent infections have already been made, CNA reported. The soldiers mobilized for Han Kuang 37 will include 8,000 reservists, though that number will be confirmed again two weeks before July 12, the starting date, according to Deputy Defense Minister Chang Che-ping (張哲平).

Responding to questions from lawmakers Wednesday, Chang confirmed that the schedule for the drills will not be altered even if the virus situation remains grave. However, he said the number of participants might be limited.

In April, the military conducted eight days and seven nights of computer-simulated tests designed to ward off enemy attacks as part of Han Kuang 37. The computerized drills featured the most modern weapons systems in Taiwan's arsenal as well as China's, including the latter’s aircraft carriers and stealth jets.