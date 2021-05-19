Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles northeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolted northeast Taiwan at 1 p.m. this afternoon, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 15.9 kilometers east-northeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 13.5 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a three in Yilan County and a two in New Taipei City. A lesser intensity of one was recorded in Keelung City, Hualien County, Taoyuan City, and Hsinchu County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.