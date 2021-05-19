Taiwan launches new QR code for real-name registration system

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Cabinet on Wednesday (May 19) announced a new simplified real-name registration system that makes use of a QR code to simplify the process of providing contact information at a given venue to three steps that purportedly only take "five seconds."

As part of the Level 3 restrictions imposed in Taipei and New Taipei amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, customers and visitors at all venues must go through the cumbersome process of either scanning a QR code and filling out complex forms or writing their name and contact information by hand for contact tracing in the event of an infection. Wednesday morning, Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) announced a new system that frees people from having to fill out their names, mobile phone numbers, and other information when entering stores and public agencies.

Tang said the new system only requires a three-step procedure that "in theory only takes five seconds" and starts with the scanning of a new QR code. Tang explained the following three steps:

Scan the QR code at store or public mode of transit with a mobile phone. Click on link that appears. In the SMS message box that appears, click "send."

For those who have phones that are unable to scan QR codes:

Open the text message function. Type "1922" as the recipient. Enter the store's number. Click send.

In some cases, there will be a popup warning of a fee for the text message. However, Tang said to click "I know" (知道), and the fee will be waived. Tang stressed that these venues will not receive or store personal information. Tang said the user's movements will not be tracked by telecommunications companies, and the text messages will be deleted from systems after 28 days.

Tang added that private stores can begin using the QR codes at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Taiwan Railway Administration and Taiwan High-Speed Rail trains also began using the QR codes that day.