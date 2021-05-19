Taiwan makes last ditch effort to join WHA

The US wants Taiwan to be present at next week's WHA session The US wants Taiwan to be present at next week's WHA session (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Wednesday (May 19) that the government is continuing its efforts to participate in this year’s World Health Assembly (WHA).

As Taiwan has not been invited to the World Health Organization's (WHO) annual health conference, which will last from May 24 to June 1, MOFA said the government will continue to fight for participation and call on the WHO to include Taiwan in global health and epidemic prevention efforts until the last possible second, CNA reported.

The ministry pointed out that it has asked its friends and diplomatic allies to submit to the WHO a proposal entitled “Invite Taiwan to participate in the World Health Assembly as an observer" and request that the case be included in the WHA agenda as a supplementary item.

MOFA stated that this year, the international community’s support for Taiwan reached an unprecedented level in the form of proposals, letters, passed resolutions, speeches, and social media posts. G7 foreign ministers released a joint statement supporting the East Asian nation’s participation, with the French Senate, Danish Parliament, and Slovak Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee all passing pro-Taiwan resolutions for the first time.

MOFA also noted that more like-minded leaders of foreign governments are supporting Taiwan through messages, parliamentary inquiries, and statements. U.S. President Joseph Biden in particular has been a staunch supporter of Taiwan since taking office in January.

The ministry stated that Taiwan will hold public health-themed activities as the WHA is in session to promote its “Taiwan Can Help” campaign.