Laptop sales in Taiwan spike amid local COVID outbreak

Asus reports 80% increase in online laptop orders on May 15

  1561
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/19 11:52
Laptop sales in Taiwan have surged since last week. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Laptop sales in the past week have skyrocketed as more Taiwanese stay home amid an alarming increase in local COVID-19 cases.

Electronics giant Asus pointed out that laptop sales in Taiwan had been sluggish in the first two weeks of the month, prior to the government's introduction of stricter COVID-19 protocols. However, online orders jumped by 80 percent on May 15 when the Central Epidemic Command Center announced 180 new local cases.

Asus said it expects the nationwide suspension of in-person classes to further spur the spike in laptop sales. It said the trend will become clearer in the next two days.

Meanwhile, Acer said the rise in laptop shipments has been driven by businesses' anticipation of work-from-home operations. Since epidemic restrictions in Taipei and New Taipei were raised to Level 3 on May 15, the company has observed a "noticeable increase" in orders from parents in the twin cities.
Updated : 2021-05-19 19:07 GMT+08:00

